Having experienced consistent rainfall for almost the last ten days of August, the citizens of Vizag are hoping for similar weather this month. There are two things that people want to know. First of all is how much rainfall can be expected in September. Secondly, when will the withdrawal of the monsoon, known as the Retreating Monsoon, happen in Andhra Pradesh. The month of September in Vizag is usually the time when the Southwest Monsoon gradually wears off and the rainfall lowers.

It can be said that the forecast for August 2021 was mostly accurate. It was predicted that it would rain in Vizag in the first week of the month, before a dry spell hits the city. Then, it was also forecasted that the inclement weather would return in the last ten days and the city of Vizag would witness heavy rainfall, which has been the case. In the month of August, Andhra Pradesh witnessed around 138.5 mm of rainfall, with less than 1 percent of deviation from the normal. For all those who were expecting even more rainfall in September, here’s some good news.

It has been predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) that the Retreating Monsoon will take place later than usual in Andhra Pradesh (Usually, the withdrawal takes place around 20 October). Despite that, Vizag is expected to witness above normal rainfall and largely favourable weather this month. The September month is also expected to compensate for the below normal rainfall activity in the June to August 2021 period.

As far as this week is concerned, Vizagites can expect irregular rainfall in the city with the temperatures being generally low. From Monday, 6 September 2021, the weather in Vizag is expected to get sunnier.