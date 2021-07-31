The month of July has seen consistent rainfall in Vizag, due to which people have been presented with lower temperatures and cloudy skies. There has been the odd day or two of sun when the people looked up at the sky and hoped for some showers. But that hasn’t been the case so far. While the possibility of rain this weekend is low, the weather is expected to be largely cloudy in Vizag.

The rain forecast for the first week of August is bleak. A spell of rain might take place here and there. A thunderstorm is predicted to arrive in Vizag on Thursday, 5 August, hopefully bringing some rain along with it. The temperature in the city is predicted to hover around 28 degrees Celsius for the coming 4 days. The lean spell of rainfall is expected to continue for the majority of August.

There was a possibility of isolated rain/drizzle this weekend in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Districts but the weather has been dry in Vizag so far. As per the IMD forecast, mainly westerly winds were expected to prevail over Andhra Pradesh.

With the arrival of Monsoon in Vizag, people have been enjoying the weather in the city, by sharing images or reels of clouds on social media.

In case it does rain in Vizag, here’s a playlist of Telugu songs for you to play and enjoy the city rain in the right manner.