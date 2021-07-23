From listening to the waves crash on the shores to see the mist envelope all the hills in the city, rains are always beautiful in Vizag. And we Vizagites love all the rain we can get. When it rains in Vizag, there’s a lot we like to do. Make a cup of tea, maybe some fritters or other hot snacks to go along with it and keep a camera at hand to capture the amazing sceneries. But the most important thing to do is to have a playlist of Telugu rain songs ready which you can play on loop and comfortably enjoy the rain from your balconies. From listening to songs on the radio as they come to searching “rain songs” on Spotify, the way of listening to rain songs might have changed but the vibe hasn’t. Not just that, if you are not worried about catching a cold, you can also go out and dance under the rains, drenching yourselves in happiness. After all, isn’t that what we are waiting for when the weather turns cloudy and the air becomes cool in the city? With heavy rainfall forecasted this weekend in the city, here’s a playlist consisting of 14 Telugu songs to help you arrange the perfect setting to enjoy this rain in Vizag.

#1 “Arere Vaanaa” from Awaara (2010)

#2 “Vaana Vaana Vennela Vaana” from Daddy (2001)

#3 “Aaku Chatu” from Vetagadu (1979)

#4 “Renduvela Rendu Varaku” from Allari Ramudu (2002)

#5 “Vachhe Vachhe” from Anand (2004)

#6 “Swathi Muthyapu Jallulalo” from Prema Yuddham (1990)

#7 “Vaana Vaana Velluvaye” from Gang Leader (1991)

#8 “Nuvvosthanante” from Varsham (2004)

#9 “Udayinchina Suryudini” from Kalusukovalani (2002)

#10 “Chinuku Chinuku” from Mayalodu (1993)

#11 “Jallantha Thullantha” from Geethanjali (1989)

#12 “Tippulu Tappulu” from Godavari (2006)

#13 “Ghallu Ghallu” from Indra (2002)

#14 “Vaana Vaana” from Racha (2012)