Psycho thrillers are that genre of movies which grabs the attention of the audience with their gripping screenplay and nerve-wracking storylines. Often, these movies receive a good critical response. Telugu directors are known to make some of the best psycho thrillers. Several movies in the modern era have gained a cult fandom for being the best in this stream of films.

Read on to see if any of your favourite Telugu psycho thrillers is on this list.

Anasuya

One of the best thrillers of Tollywood, Anasuya is about a medical professor turned psycho who goes on a killing spree in the name of love. Ravi Babu, who also directed and produced the movie, totally owned the role of Gulabi Puvvu Govind. The movie has found a permanent place in the hearts of the Telugu movie audience for its gripping screenplay, engaging storyline, and brilliant performances. Bhumika Chawla plays the role of an investigative journalist while Abbas has a key role. Watch it on Zee5.

Spyder

One of the most recent additions to this genre, Spyder was among praise for SJ Surya’s performance as the antagonist which is worth a standing ovation. FIlm critics drew parallels between the role of Bhairavudu and the popular DC villain, The Joker. Such was the impact SJ Surya created through his brilliant show. Though the movie did not receive the tag of a blockbuster, it was well-appreciated. Mahesh Babu fans will forever remember the infamous speech by director AR Murugadoss during the film’s audio launch. Watch Spyder on Zee5.

Anukokunda Oka Roju

A Chandra Sekhar Yeleti classic, Anukokunda Oka Roju revolves around the lead character who tries to recollect a day she thinks is missing from her life. After a series of investigations and revelations, she finds herself against a group of madmen with illogical faith in a superior power. How she fights them and finds out the true story of that one day with the help of a taxi driver and a police officer is the crux of Anukokunda Oka Roju. MM Keeravani’s music is an additional asset to the movie. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Rakshasudu

A remake of the superhit Tamil psycho-thriller, Ratsasan, the plot of Rakshasudu revolves around a psycho killer who targets schoolgirls. How a newly-appointed police officer, who aspires to be a film actor, tracks down the notorious criminal forms the plot of the movie. Bellamkonda Suresh and Anupama Parameswaran played the lead roles. Watch Rakshasudu on JioCinema or Zee5.

Raksha

One of the scariest films made in Tollywood, Raksha is about a young girl who is a victim of black magic. The movie showcases the scary events that take place during the course of eliminating the threat. With several jumpscares and a nerve-wracking storyline, Raksha is one of the most underrated thrillers of the modern era. Watch it on JioCinema.

Let us know which one of these Telugu psycho thrillers you like the most.