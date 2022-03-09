All of us love a banger climax that leaves us mind-boggled. It takes a very gripping narrative to build up the tension to carry out a surprise twist in the climax. In recent times, cliffhangers and puzzling climaxes have become quite the rage. Tollywood movies have had classics like Anveshana, Kshana kshanam among others with some great twists but these top Telugu movies have one thing in common – a climax to remember.

Here is a list of the best Telugu movies with a climax twist which will surprise you:

# C/o Kancharapalem

The climax of this film has beautifully woven together all four stories, which would otherwise be an anthology. The climax is the pedestal upon which the entire movie rests and the reason why it is a classic today. The movie is directed by Venkatesh Maha. The cast includes Praveena Paruchuri, Karthik Rathnam, Praneetha Patnaik, and others in lead roles.

# Awe

The climax of this film truly leaves us in awe as the title suggests. This is one of those films that requires multiple watches to put together pieces once the climax is revealed. It is a masterpiece of an ending. The movie is directed by Prashanth Varma, and casts Nithya Menen, Kajal Aggarwal, Regina Cassandra, Ravi Teja, and others in lead roles.

# Kshanam

Like the twist that Annasuya is the main villain was not enough, we have another twist towards the end. We see the young girl tucking her the same way the male lead, Adivi Sesh does, and right that second we are pleasantly surprised. The movie is directed by Ravikanth Perepu. The cast includes Adivi Sesh, Ravikanth Perepu, Adah Sharma, and others in lead roles.

# Pokiri

The list would be incomplete with the quintessential climax twist which shook all the Telugu movie buffs. Krishnamanohar IPS still rings in one’s ears when the terms ‘best climax’ is mentioned. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the movie casts, Mahesh Babu, Prakash Raj, Ileana D’Cruz and others in lead roles.

# 1 Nenokkadine

Yet another Mahesh Babu film’s climax came as a shocker to the Telugu film fraternity the moment Nasser is shown as the bad guy in the film. When the audience gets to know that the lead is not hallucinating and has a past in which his parents were murdered things take an interesting turn. The events that follow serve as an excellent set to the climax twist. The movie is directed by Sukumar and casts, Mahesh Babu, Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

# Temper

Almost no one saw the climax of this terrific film coming. The moment the protagonist, played by NTR confesses to the crime to convict the actual criminals, the audience has goosebumps. It is one of the best climaxes written in recent times. The movie is directed by Puri Jagannadh and casts, N.T.Rama Rao Jr., Kajal Aggarwal, Prakash Raj in lead roles.

# Prasthanam

This movie is a cult classic, owing to its climax. Sai Kumar being the main villain and the dialogue between him and Sharwanand is one of the best face-offs. The intense drama and the shocking twist bring the watcher’s heart in their mouth while watching this climax. The movie is directed by Deva Katta. The cast includes Sharwanand, Sundeep Kishan, Ruby Parihar in lead roles.

# HIT

HIT, the first part of the trilogy ends on a suspenseful cliffhanger. In the pre-climax, the betrayal of the hero’s fellow cop is a major twist that changes the way we view the movie. The way the twist is revealed in the end leaves us wonderstruck. The movie is directed by Sailesh Kolanu and casts, Vishwak Sen, Rajkumar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, and others in lead roles.

Comment below and let us know which one of the above best Telugu movies with a climax twist is your favourite.