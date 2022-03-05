Most of us are huge film fanatics and this holds good, especially for Telugites. But unfortunately, due to the majority of people having desk jobs and increased use of social media, it has become a Herculean task for some to complete a movie in one go. For those looking to avoid screen time and still get their dose of movie mania, film podcasts are the sweet spots to capitalize on. There are quite a lot of undiscovered film podcasts on Spotify for the Telugu folks out there, that prove to be the best way to while away the weekend.

Here is a list of the best Telugu film podcasts on Spotify to tune into over the weekend.

#1 Nede Vinandi

This is one of the best Telugu film podcasts out there. A bunch of friends gives their unfiltered opinion in Telugu about movies across all languages and genres. Their rants are relatable, informative and make us ponder the evolution of Telugu cinema as a whole. They delve into the characterization, metaphors, colour palette, cinematography, and editing of the movies discussed, in their thirty to fifty-minute episodes.

#2 Point Entante

From the popular Youtube Channel Roastmortem, this podcast is presented by the hosts to talk about movies, their childhood memories, and social topics. . They also dive into sweet nostalgic conversations, layered with humour that keep us hooked throughout their hour-long podcasts. This is an ideal podcast to listen to while driving or doing your chores. Either way, it promises and delivers entertainment.

#3 Chitram Bhalare Chalanachitram

This is a film podcast that indulges in analyzing films in detail, discussing them at length, and pointing out unnoticed aspects to the audience. It is very informative for aspiring filmmakers and interesting for movie buffs. With passion, they dissect films across all languages in about forty to fifty minutes. Every listener takes home something once they are done with each episode.

#4 The Tollywood Project

A bunch of Telugu guys share their views on all things Telugu. They are more inclined to talk about movies, as are most Telugites, but they also talk about social issues, politics, and others. Occasionally, they also invite guests to discuss and debate trending issues in about thirty to fifty minutes.

#5 Cinema Kaburlu

They are a lesser-known film podcast that talks about eminent personalities like Veturi, Trivikram and others who heavily influenced Telugu cinema. They are probably the only podcast to talk about the independent Telugu filmmakers of Avanti cinema. This criminally underrated podcast is a class apart and deserves your attention this weekend.

#6 Kathalu Cheputhamu

This is a Telugu storytelling podcast about films that sometimes turns into the host’s personal vlog. But the unique style of narration and interesting excerpts from his life are worth listening to.

#7 Chitra Alochana

Listening to this podcast is equivalent to a film appreciation course. What started as an Instagram page, expanded to Spotify and YouTube as well now. They talk about everything related to cinema and the Telugu film industry.

