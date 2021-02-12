Podcasts are trending everywhere. From scientific discoveries to a slice of life facets, everything can be a topic of discussion. Podcasts fit perfectly in our busy lives, as they are easily accessible and they allow us to multitask. Here are 5 such Telugu podcasts that captivate listeners with their engaging and insightful stories.

#1 Puri Musings

Puri Jagannadh is undoubtedly the most dashing and unfiltered director in the Telugu film industry. During the lockdown, he started his own podcast on Spotify and on YouTube, where he talked about various aspects of life, like relationships, travel, career, environment, culture. He also talks about important events in history and distinct concepts that shaped the world. His perspective on life and things comes through his podcasts.

#2 Daaba Kathalu

Daaba Kathalu is a Telugu podcast by a millennial which connects the memories with experiences, says the host Avinash. The episodes are based on common experiences of the 90’S kids that surely resonate with most of us. The host makes a gripping narrative by picking up little things that we all loved, enjoyed and cherished as kids. He was successful in bringing pure nostalgia in the episodes like Slambook, Jetix, panchatantram, Iyengar bakery and mega star fan.

#3 Parasuram Srinivas

Another Telugu podcast that has impressed the listeners with his thought-provoking ideologies and recital skills is Parasuram Srinivas. His episodes Helena cheyyaku bro, Be selfish and Ni prema[ ni karma] have created a buzz around.

#4 Samavedh Sagas

This podcast mainly focuses on motivation, travelling, nature, life and entrepreneurship. It consists of a series of travel experiences of people. In this series of sagas, episodes namely Yemito ee Maaya and interview of the actor, writer and director Tanikella Bharani are notable.

#5 Sounds Good by Harish Shankar

Telugu film director Harish Shankar also recently started his own podcast. He mostly shares his experiences on film sets with different stars like Pawan Kalyan and Ravi Teja. He also talks about his struggles before joining the film industry.