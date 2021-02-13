Araku bus accident involving tourists from Shaikpet, Hyderabad kills 4, leaving 23 injured. A family outing took a saddening turn when the bus traveling back from Araku to Visakhapatnam toppled into a valley over 100-feet deep.

The incident took place on Friday, while the family was heading back to Visakhapatnam after visiting Borra Caves at 5:30 in the evening. Suspecting brake failure, officials said that it is likely that the driver wasn’t familiar with the hairpin turns of the ghats of Ananthagiri Hills, making it difficult for him to maneuver through the twists and turns in the dark.

The extended family of around 27 members hails from Shaikpet, Hyderabad. They hired the tour bus from a travel agency called Dinesh Travels also based in Shaikpet. Reportedly, they arrived at Visakhapatnam on February 10, scheduled to return back to Hyderabad on February 14.

While 4 members of the family faced a fatal end, including K. Saritha, N. Latha, both aged 30, K. Satyanarayana, aged 50 and Nitya, an 8-month-old infant. The injured were taken to S.Kota District Hospital in Vizianagaram for immediate medical treatment. For further better treatment, seriously injured victims were taken to King George Hospital here in Visakhapatnam. Here is the detailed information on the victims and their medical status.

S No Location Reg No Name Age/Sex Diagnosis 1 Anantagiri AP 39 TL 8533 P Mounika 27/F Lasirationa on Face 2 Anantagiri AP 39 TL 8533 P Aravind 35/M Head Injury 3 Anantagiri AP 39 TL 8533 Chandrakala 55/F Head Injury 4 Anantagiri AP 39 TL 8533 P Swapna 32/F Lasirationa on Face and suspected spine injury 5 Anantagiri AP 39 TL 8533 P Abhiram 7/M Suspected fracture on LT hand 6 Anantagiri AP 39 TL 8533 P Sowmya 6/F Multiple abrasions 7 Araku AP39TL8812 K Latha 45/F Head Injury and Multiple abrasions 8 Araku AP39TL8812 U Krishnaveni 52/F Head Injury and Multiple abrasions 9 Jami AP39TL8519 K Kalyani 30/F Upper lip Laceration, Swelling at forehead, Back pain compliant, All over body pains complaint, giddiness. 10 Jami AP39TL8519 K Aravindakumar 35/M Laceration at Lt Periatal reagion, Head Injury, Body pains, Special complaint of Chest pain 11 L Kota AP39TL8517 L Nandakishor 38/M Rt Hand little finger lacearation, Rt let Ankle joint fracture, Lt elbow reagion and spinal also complaining pain, 12 L Kota AP39TL8517 K Anusha 39/F Head injury ( Lt Temporal reagion laceration, Rt Hand Wrist joint fractured, Verbal response, Giddiness 13 L Kota AP39TL8517 K Hithish 17/M Rt Sholder #, Rt Knee Jt Pain Complaint, Multiple abrasions 14 L Kota AP39TL8517 K Vihan 2/M Head injury, Temporal reagion , Nose bleeding, Multiple abrasions, 15 L Kota AP39TL8517 K Devansh 5/M Multiple abrations, 16 L Kota AP39TL8517 K Naresh 28/M Occipital reagion Head injury, Rt Leg Tibia and Fibula #, Multiple Abrasions, Suspected Spinal Injury 17 L Kota AP39TL8517 N Latha 35/F Multiple amputations. 18 Gantyada AP16TJ1649 K Jyothi 55/F Rt Leg femur Closed #, Fontal reagion small laceration and Multiple abrasions 19 Gantyada AP16TJ1649 K Sailaja 40/F Rt Leg femur Open # , Fontal reagion Deep laceration and Multiple abrasions 20 Kothavalasa AP16TJ0472 K Srididh 14/M Multiple Injuries 21 S Kota AP39TL8523 K Meena 38/F Rt Femour closed #, Multiple Injuries 22 S Kota AP39TL8523 Chadrakala 52/F Head injury-Unconsiousness, Multiple Injuries 23 Bondapalli AP16TH8523 Srisilam 35/M First aid done

Among the first response team were Police officials, 108 ambulance services and local taxi drivers who transported the victims to the above-mentioned medical facilities.

Extending condolences, the Prime Minister’s office put up a tweet addressing the incident.

Distressed to hear about the accident in Visakhapatnam, AP. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Prayers with the injured. May they recover soon: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 12, 2021

The team at Yo! Vizag, express our deepest sympathies to the victims and their families.

UPDATE: State Minister of Health and Mr. Vinay Chand, District Collector visit the victims at King George Hospital. According to reports, 5 among the injured are in need of special treatment out of which 3 had to undergo surgery. Rest 18 victims are recovering from minor injuries. State officials take the responsibility of providing special rooms, nutritious food and other amenities for the speedy recovery of the affected family.