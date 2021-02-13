Araku bus accident involving tourists from Shaikpet, Hyderabad kills 4, leaving 23 injured. A family outing took a saddening turn when the bus traveling back from Araku to Visakhapatnam toppled into a valley over 100-feet deep.
The incident took place on Friday, while the family was heading back to Visakhapatnam after visiting Borra Caves at 5:30 in the evening. Suspecting brake failure, officials said that it is likely that the driver wasn’t familiar with the hairpin turns of the ghats of Ananthagiri Hills, making it difficult for him to maneuver through the twists and turns in the dark.
The extended family of around 27 members hails from Shaikpet, Hyderabad. They hired the tour bus from a travel agency called Dinesh Travels also based in Shaikpet. Reportedly, they arrived at Visakhapatnam on February 10, scheduled to return back to Hyderabad on February 14.
While 4 members of the family faced a fatal end, including K. Saritha, N. Latha, both aged 30, K. Satyanarayana, aged 50 and Nitya, an 8-month-old infant. The injured were taken to S.Kota District Hospital in Vizianagaram for immediate medical treatment. For further better treatment, seriously injured victims were taken to King George Hospital here in Visakhapatnam. Here is the detailed information on the victims and their medical status.
|S No
|Location
|Reg No
|Name
|Age/Sex
|Diagnosis
|1
|Anantagiri
|AP 39 TL 8533
|P Mounika
|27/F
|Lasirationa on Face
|2
|Anantagiri
|AP 39 TL 8533
|P Aravind
|35/M
|Head Injury
|3
|Anantagiri
|AP 39 TL 8533
|Chandrakala
|55/F
|Head Injury
|4
|Anantagiri
|AP 39 TL 8533
|P Swapna
|32/F
|Lasirationa on Face and suspected spine injury
|5
|Anantagiri
|AP 39 TL 8533
|P Abhiram
|7/M
|Suspected fracture on LT hand
|6
|Anantagiri
|AP 39 TL 8533
|P Sowmya
|6/F
|Multiple abrasions
|7
|Araku
|AP39TL8812
|K Latha
|45/F
|Head Injury and Multiple abrasions
|8
|Araku
|AP39TL8812
|U Krishnaveni
|52/F
|Head Injury and Multiple abrasions
|9
|Jami
|AP39TL8519
|K Kalyani
|30/F
|Upper lip Laceration, Swelling at forehead, Back pain compliant, All over body pains complaint, giddiness.
|10
|Jami
|AP39TL8519
|K Aravindakumar
|35/M
|Laceration at Lt Periatal reagion, Head Injury, Body pains, Special complaint of Chest pain
|11
|L Kota
|AP39TL8517
|L Nandakishor
|38/M
|Rt Hand little finger lacearation, Rt let Ankle joint fracture, Lt elbow reagion and spinal also complaining pain,
|12
|L Kota
|AP39TL8517
|K Anusha
|39/F
|Head injury ( Lt Temporal reagion laceration, Rt Hand Wrist joint fractured, Verbal response, Giddiness
|13
|L Kota
|AP39TL8517
|K Hithish
|17/M
|Rt Sholder #, Rt Knee Jt Pain Complaint, Multiple abrasions
|14
|L Kota
|AP39TL8517
|K Vihan
|2/M
|Head injury, Temporal reagion , Nose bleeding, Multiple abrasions,
|15
|L Kota
|AP39TL8517
|K Devansh
|5/M
|Multiple abrations,
|16
|L Kota
|AP39TL8517
|K Naresh
|28/M
|Occipital reagion Head injury, Rt Leg Tibia and Fibula #, Multiple Abrasions, Suspected Spinal Injury
|17
|L Kota
|AP39TL8517
|N Latha
|35/F
|Multiple amputations.
|18
|Gantyada
|AP16TJ1649
|K Jyothi
|55/F
|Rt Leg femur Closed #, Fontal reagion small laceration and Multiple abrasions
|19
|Gantyada
|AP16TJ1649
|K Sailaja
|40/F
|Rt Leg femur Open # , Fontal reagion Deep laceration and Multiple abrasions
|20
|Kothavalasa
|AP16TJ0472
|K Srididh
|14/M
|Multiple Injuries
|21
|S Kota
|AP39TL8523
|K Meena
|38/F
|Rt Femour closed #, Multiple Injuries
|22
|S Kota
|AP39TL8523
|Chadrakala
|52/F
|Head injury-Unconsiousness, Multiple Injuries
|23
|Bondapalli
|AP16TH8523
|Srisilam
|35/M
|First aid done
Among the first response team were Police officials, 108 ambulance services and local taxi drivers who transported the victims to the above-mentioned medical facilities.
Extending condolences, the Prime Minister’s office put up a tweet addressing the incident.
Distressed to hear about the accident in Visakhapatnam, AP. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Prayers with the injured. May they recover soon: PM @narendramodi
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 12, 2021
The team at Yo! Vizag, express our deepest sympathies to the victims and their families.
UPDATE: State Minister of Health and Mr. Vinay Chand, District Collector visit the victims at King George Hospital. According to reports, 5 among the injured are in need of special treatment out of which 3 had to undergo surgery. Rest 18 victims are recovering from minor injuries. State officials take the responsibility of providing special rooms, nutritious food and other amenities for the speedy recovery of the affected family.
