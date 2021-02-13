CorporateConnections, a global community aimed to create opportunities for business owners in the form of executive networking launched its chapter in Visakhapatnam on 11 February 2021. With its chapters all over India in Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai among other cities, CorporateConnections launching one in Vizag is a step towards it becoming a hub for top-tier business establishments.

This international society believes that its structured system and culture of collaboration ought to accelerate trust and open doors to exponential growth. As a member of this community, one gets access to a wide range of networking opportunities with businesspeople holding extraordinary experiences.

Shedding light on the chapter locally, Mr. Ajay Manchukonda, one of the partners for Andhra Pradesh & Telangana chapters, says, “With the partners based out of Visakhapatnam, we felt it’s the right choice for the inaugural of the state’s first chapter, the event was intended to showcase what CorporateConnections as a society would offer to business owners, with a value of over Rupees 50 crores.” The invitees who attended the event were among the top business leaders of Visakhapatnam. Starting off with a strong 5 member society, Vizag’s chapter intends to grow bigger creating an oasis of knowledge and business collections. CorporateConnections plans to extend throughout the state by the coming year.

To attain membership in CorporateConnections, one must find themselves a sponsor from within the community and submit an application. If found fit, they will be onboarded after an intense internal evaluation. Once a member, they will be exposed to an array of opportunities including 20 structured chapter meetings and four executive workshops conducted yearly, forum meetings helping people resolve various business and personal issues, social events intended for the growth of each business and an annual leadership conference, where the gathering will consist of top business professionals of different fields.