VCCI presents excellence awards to business leaders in Visakhapatnam

The Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce & Industry (VCCI) held its Annual General Body Meeting on 17 June 2019 in Visakhapatnam. On this occasion, Mr DV Raju, President, VCCI welcomed all the members to the AGM & highlighted the activities of the Chamber in the past year. Mr G Veera Mohan, Hony. Secretary, made a detailed presentation on the activities organised & participated by VCCI. He mentioned this was a wonderful year both in organising more of events. Mr R Satish, Hony. Treasurer, briefed the members about the financials of the Chamber whereas Mr Rolland Williams, Executive Committee Member proposed the Vote of Thanks thanking all the stakeholders in taking the Chamber’s agenda forward.

On this special occasion of the AGM, the VCCI also organized the VCCI Excellence Awards 2019 in a celebration to recognize the organizations those had demonstrated unique vision and achievement in support of our region’s economy and betterment of the business community. The award winners set themselves apart from the competition and were outstanding representatives of the diversity of our regions’ business community. As it is well said, “Excellence is not a skill it is an attitude.”

VCCI honoured the accomplishments, achievements of the organizations and their contribution to economic growth. The event applauded and recognized the outstanding efforts of the winners in achieving excellence in various field. The winners were chosen from many applications received for the various categories of awards announced by VCCI. All the applications were scrutinized in a very fair manner keeping in view the selection criteria that were laid down by the JURY.

Mr Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao, Founder Chairman, GMR Group was the Chief Guest of this special occasion. He presented the awards to the awardees & also interacted with them. In his address to the aspiring members, youth & other attendees, he mentioned that excellence is a journey not a destination & winning an award is important but sustaining it is more important. He briefed about the various stages of the Corporate Lifecycle. In this data-driven world, change is the only constant whether one likes it or not, he mentioned. He also advised that if there is no failure, there would be no learning which will never lead to success. Hence a purpose-driven, value-based journey will definitely help to achieve success. And to succeed, one must come out of his/her comfort zone and must implement what he/she learns. Also, he was of the view that humility is the best way to keep one down to earth & hence one must learn to keep aside his/her ego and move forward in the journey. He showered his gratitude to VCCI for inviting him to this special occasion.

This year, in total 12 awards were presented in 5 categories. In the Industry – Small scale category, SM Renergy Pvt Ltd won the award while Daspalla Hotels Pvt Ltd & Sri Vijaya Visakha Milk Producer Company Ltd won the Medium & Large Industries awards respectively.

In the Digital Technology category, Evolutyz IT Services Pvt Ltd grabbed the Digital Technology Small Scale Award whereas Fluentgrid Ltd was awarded the Digital Technology Large Scale Award.

K Ramabramham & Sons Pvt Ltd was awarded the Highest Volume in Cargo Handling Award, Sravan Shipping Services Pvt Ltd & Seaways Shipping & Logistics Ltd were awarded the Highest Volume in Non-bulk Cargo Award & Best Custom House & Shipping Agents Awards respectively in the Logistics category.

In the Sea Foods category, the Best Growth Strategy & Highest Turnover Award went to Devi Sea Foods Ltd whereas Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd won the Best All Round Performance Award & Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd won the Innovation & Value Added Product Award.

Granules OmnichemPvt Ltd was awarded the Pharma Company of the Year in Operational Excellence Award.

The VCCI also recognized the untiring efforts of the people contributing to the overall growth of our own Visakhapatnam by presenting them Special Recognition. Sunray Village Resort was awarded the Best Eco-friendly Resort in Andhra Pradesh while Vizag Conventions was awarded the Best Stand Alone Convention Center in Andhra Pradesh.

Manoj Vaibhav Gems ‘N’ Jewelers was recognized for featuring in the list of Forbes Top 50 Companies with Great Managers. Mrs Meenakhi Anantram was awarded the Lifetime achievement award whereas Mr G Murali Krishna, Managing Director & CEO, Fluentgrid Ltd was awarded for featuring in the list of Forbes Top 100 Managers of India 2019.