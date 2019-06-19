Visakhapatnam MP bats for the inclusion of Waltair division in railway zone

Visakhapatnam Member of Parliament MVV Satyanarayana met Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi in Delhi on Tuesday and urged for the inclusion of Waltair division in Visakhapatnam Railway Zone. Mr Satyanarayana proposed the Kothavalasa–Kirandul line, which belongs to Waltair Division, should be catered to the newly announced railway zone in the state.

The meeting between the two politicians witnessed the YSRCP leader seek solutions to several long-pending issues of the city’s railway station. The Lok Sabha member further requested the introduction of more special trains from Visakhapatnam to facilitate the increasing footfall of passengers at the station. Reportedly, MVV Satyanarayana even discussed the issue of AP Express with the Minister.

In February this year, the centre had announced a railway zone to Andhra Pradesh with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters. Named as South Coastal Railway (SCoR), Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal informed that the zone will comprise the existing Guntakal, Guntur, and Vijayawada Division.

It was further announced that the 125-year-old Waltair division will be divided into two parts. While one part would be incorporated in the new SCoR and will be merged with the neighbouring Vijayawada division. The remaining portion, on the other hand, shall be converted into a New Division with headquarters at Rayagada under East Coast Railway in Odisha.

The centre’s call to bifurcate the Waltair division, however, had led to unrest among several sections in Visakhapatnam and the state.