In what might prove to be a major step towards speeding up the completion of the much-awaited NAD flyover in Vizag, the authorities will now review the construction works every Monday. The project is being handled by M/s. Vijay Nirman Company Private Ltd.

VMRDA (Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority) Commissioner Basant Kumar held a review meeting with the representatives of Vijay Nirman Company and engineers on Tuesday. The Commissioner reviewed the causes for delay and the possibilities to complete the project within the stipulated time frame.

Reportedly, Mr. Kumar informed the officials that from now on, a weekly review will be held on every Monday to keep a tab on the status of the project. He further suggested that if need be, the personnel should be increased and any requisite permissions should be sought from the concerned departments.

Owing to several reasons, the progress of the flyover has been delayed over the past few months. Reportedly, a representative of Vijay Nirman Company told that the challenges would be overcome and efforts would be made to complete the flyover by December.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had laid the foundation stone for the construction of NAD flyover in Vizag in October 2017. The project was taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 112 crore.

