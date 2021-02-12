Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner, G Srijana visited the Meghadri Gedda reservoir to oversee the work of the solar power plant being set up there. It may be recalled that a three-megawatt solar floating power plant is to be set up with financial assistance of Rs 12.50 crore along with the engineering authorities at the reservoir in Vizag. The GVMC Commissioner also pushed on the readiness of constructing the plant.

Engineering officials were ordered to commence the work of the floating solar power plant at Meghadri Gedda as told from Monday. Other engineering officials including KVN Ravi, Shiva Prasad Raju, and zonal-level engineering and town planning officials were accompanied by representatives of ReNew Power Ltd. ( a Harayana-based company) during this visit.

To recall, this project was designed as part of the climate-resilient project with the grant of the Asian Development Bank under the Urban Climate Change Resilience Trust Fund. This floating solar power plant had an initial estimated budget of Rs 15 crore. Started in 2019, the project had to be put on hold owing to the pandemic. With things seeming to get back to normalcy, the power plant is to be all set up and functioning soon.

Apart from the power plant, several engineering proposals in the sixth zone were examined on Thursday evening. As per reports, sixth zonal level authorities were directed to discuss and work on the necessary development required to set up in Gopalapatnam Rythu Bazaar in Vizag and come up with a proposal on the same. In addition, discussions on town planning took place at the field level and suggestions were made to the Assistant City Planner, who was urged to submit a detailed report on the same.