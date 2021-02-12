As a part of a refreshment training programme, State Disaster Respond Fund (SDRF) personnel underwent three-hour theory and demo sessions on scuba diving at Rushikonda in Vizag. The classes were conducted by a city-based scuba diving group called LiveIn Adventures.

Speaking about the course details, Mr Balaram Naidu of LiveIn Adventures also an ex-Navy officer, informed that the team of SDRF was given insight into the protocol to be followed underwater at different depths. Members of the LiveIn Adventures team gave demonstrations of scuba diving at the shore of Rushikonda in Vizag.

According to Mr Ramakrishna, Reserve Inspector, SDRF, the officers were already acquainted with the basics of diving into waters a part of the curriculum during their basic training. The practical training session for the same has been conducted in the river Krishna. Explaining the purpose of the session, he said with the advanced types of equipment, knowledge, and firsthand experience on diving into the sea is a step towards a faster and efficient rescue mission during a calamity.

Giving insight into the two-week refreshment course undertaken by the SDRF, Mr Ramakrishna, noted that batches of 12-14 officers are being given training on standard operating procedures in the wake of a disaster, which includes effective ways of removing obstacles like fallen trees and building debris. As per reports, over 54 officers who underwent advanced training in different cities in India are posted here in Vizag. Currently, the refreshment courses are being conducted in Marredpally, Vijayawada for 6 battalions of 75 personnel in total, hailing from various parts of the state.

With global warming causing erratic climate changes throughout the globe, frequencies of natural disasters are going up at an alarming rate. With brave and dedicated forces like Andhra Pradesh SDRF keeping themselves updated on the relief procedures, citizens of the city are in good hands.