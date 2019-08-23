See Pics: Beach Road in Vizag gets water-logged after heavy rain

Vizag was in for a heavy spell of rain on Friday. While the day started off on a pretty hot and humid note, the rain gods made a striking entry as the skies opened up over the city. With intermittent thundering, the city got drenched in an extended spell of rain during the evening hours. Among the many places that were affected, the Beach Road was water-logged as the rain lashed the city. This is what the scene looked like – motorists labouring their way through a water-logged road, personnel trying to clear the chaos and pedestrians making failed attempts to keep themselves dry.

See the pics of a water-logged Beach Road below:

The forecast is expected to be the same for Saturday as well. Reports suggest that apart from rains, there is a fair probability of cloudy skies and thunderstorms. The authorities, at the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), informed Yo! Vizag about the upcoming weather conditions saying, “There is a cyclone circulation over North West area, which will create low pressure over Odisha, possibly during the next 24 hours. Under this influence, heavy rains and thunderstorms are likely to occur at many places over coastal Andhra Pradesh.”