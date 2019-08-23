Heavy rains and thunderstorms likely to hit Visakhapatnam in the next 24 hours

Isolated parts of Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the coming 24 hours. With the south-west remaining active over Rayalaseema and parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Visakhapatnam too has been forecast to witness spells of rain. While the city has already been lashed by a heavy spell of rain on Friday, the forecast is expected to be the same for Saturday as well. Reports suggest that apart from rains, there is a fair probability of cloudy skies and thunderstorms.

The authorities, at the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), informed Yo! Vizag about the upcoming weather conditions saying, “There is a cyclone circulation over North West area, which will create low pressure over Odisha, possibly during the next 24 hours. Under this influence, heavy rains and thunderstorms are likely to occur at many places over coastal Andhra Pradesh.”

The official website of Cyclone Warning Centre also reported that visibility is going to be poor because of the rains and thunderstorms. The CWC has also issued a warning for the fishermen in the city, from venturing into the sea. This extends until 24 hours starting from 13:30 IST on 23 August.

In addition to this, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) also reports that in the next seven days in Visakhapatnam are likely to witness cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.