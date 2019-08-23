BJP MLC PVN Madhav, on Thursday, met Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal in New Delhi. Mr. Madhav requested the Union Minister to retain Waltair division in the recently announced Vizag railway zone. Andhra Pradesh BJP State Incharge Sunil Deodar, BJP leaders CM Ramesh and Sujana Chowdary also participated in the meeting.

Taking to social media, PVN Madhav shared, “Met Hon’ble Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goel ji and submitted a memorandum regarding Vizag Railway zone issues pertaining to Waltair division exclusion from the newly created Vizag Railway Zone. Detailed the employees’ issues due to this and Uttarandhra people sentiment regarding Waltair division. Also discussed the fake propaganda by media regarding the Railway Zone. Handed over a memorandum to him. He assured us to settle the issue.”

The Centre, while announcing the South Coast Railway (SCoR) in February 2019, stated that the present Waltair division will be divided into two parts. One part will be incorporated in the new SCoR, and will be merged with the neighbouring Vijayawada division. The remaining portion, on the other hand, shall be converted into a New Division with headquarters at Rayagada under East Coast Railway in Odisha.

The Centre’s decision to bifurcate the Waltair division though drew flak from the State with several political groups and workers’ unions expressing concerns.