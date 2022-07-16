The Andhra Premier League (APL) 2022 has only been reaching greater heights win its maiden series. Conducting it for the first time ever, the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) who have roped in the legendary Kapil Dev as a special guest, have now also invited the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary, Jay Shah to the APL grand finale happening tomorrow in Vizag.

At the outset where the APL has reached its knockout stage and is thriving towards the finale, ACA President Sarat Chandra Reddy and Treasurer Gopinath Reddy met the BCCI Secretary to personally invite him to the grand finale of the APL 2022 happening tomorrow in Vizag. The ACA officials thanked the BCCI for allotting 6 tournaments and a T20 international match to the ACA, which proved to be a platform to encourage young local talent. Jay Shah congratulated and complimented the ACA members and the organising staff for successfully conducting the event and also presented an autographed bat assuring continuous support.

Crafted along the lines of the Indian Premier League (IPL), The APL, which began on 6 July 2022, will have its second qualifier between Rayalaseema Kings vs Bezawada Tigers at 6:30 pm at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag. The final match is scheduled for tomorrow at 6:30 pm between the Coastal Riders and the winners of today’s match. The APL is also being telecast live on Star Sports (Telugu). The former Indian cricket team captain, Kapil Dev has been invited as a special guest and the legend will be handing over the winners trophy of the APL tomorrow in Vizag.

