The Andhra Premier League (APL) 2022 is inching towards the finals, and the organizers have dropped some exciting news. Legendary cricket all-rounder, under whose captaincy India won the 1983 World Cup, Kapil Dev will be gracing the APL finals which will be held on 17 July 2022, in Vizag.

Sponsored by the Shriram Group, the APL is being held at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag. The final match will begin at 6:30 pm between those who qualify. According to the sponsors, Kapil Dev will be giving away the APL winner’s trophy post the final match in Vizag.

Crafted along the lines of the Indian Premier League, The APL, which began on 6 July 2022, will have its first eliminator match today at 1 pm between Rayalaseema Kings and Uttarandhra Lions. The first Qualifier which is scheduled to take place during the second half of the day will be played between Coastal Riders and Bezwada Tigers. The second qualifier has been scheduled for Saturday and the finals will be played on Sunday.

The APL governing body which announced ticket-free entry to watch the matches will continue the same for the finals. The officials urged students, cricket enthusiasts and young crickets to come and watch the match live. The sport is also being telecast live on Star Sports (Telugu).

The first edition of the APL according to the organisers has been a success as the platform brought forth an ocean of local talent.

