Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop has completed its seventh week and entered into its eighth week. Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop on Disney+ Hotstar has been creating a lot of buzz about its eliminated contestants. Following the elimination of Mumaith Khan, Sree Rapaka, RJ Chaitu, Sarayu, Tejaswi, and Shravanthi, Mahesh Vitta has been eliminated. Adding to the masala of the show, Baba Bhaskar has been introduced as a wild card entry to Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop.

Viewers are heavily disheartened by Mahesh Vitta’s unexpected elimination. According to unofficial Bigg Boss Telugu OTT voting results, Mahesh Vitta was in the safe zone with an average voting percentage. Mahesh Vitta was a strong contender, who deserved to be among the top 5. It is worth mentioning here that Mahesh played his individual game and had no controversial fights with any contestants. Netizens have slammed the creators of Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop and Disney+ Hotstar alleging that they acted for the sake of viewership. Mahesh Vitta’s popularity has grown because of his straightforwardness in the game.

The audience votes are considered the final decision in this game. The format of this show might be different from a live telecast 24×7, but the voting process remains the same. The only difference is that, unlike the previous seasons, this season does not have the option to give a missed call. Voting can only be done via Disney+ Hotstar. And only 10 votes per registered ID are available like always.

Coming to the next big shock of this week, the audience was pleasantly surprised with the new wild card entry. Baba Bhaskar is an ex-contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. He was known for his comedy timing and dance performances in the house. Let us see how he entertains us this season.

Hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, this reality show is slowly picking up on the OTT platform. As we know, the contestants are divided into two categories – Warriors and Challengers. So far, four warriors and three challengers have been eliminated. Mumaith Khan, Sarayu, Tejaswi, and Mahesh belonged to the warriors’ team and Sree Rapaka, RJ Chaitu, and Sravanthi belonged to the challengers’ team.

Let us know your opinion on the new wild card entry Baba Bhaskar to Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop.