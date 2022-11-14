As the speculations of the previous week turn out to be true, two contestants got evicted from the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 house yesterday. Akkineni Nagarjuna, who is hosting the show for the fourth time, also announced the prize money for the winners of the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6. The biggest Telugu reality show airs every day on Star Maa and Disney+Hotstar.

Host Nagarjuna started the show on an entertaining note and organised a game as a part of the Children’s Day special episode. As it was the elimination episode, Nagarjuna announced the names of those who are safe throughout the show and revealed the names of those leaving the house at the end.

Keerthi and Faima were the first to be sent to the safe zone. The contestants played a game of pictionary, in between which Revanth was announced to be safe. The singer thanked his fans for their constant love and support. Followed by this, childhood images of the contestants were displayed on the screen, and the others had to guess who it was. After this fun and entertaining segment, Adi Reddy and Inaya were saved from elimination. Vasanthi, Marina and Aditya were pushed to the danger zone after Srihan was announced safe from eviction this week.

Among the three, as it was a double elimination week, host Nagarjuna announced Vasanthi and Aditya will be leaving the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 house. To recall, along with Vasanthi and Aditya, Chalaki Chanti, Neha Chowdary, Sudeepa Pinky, Abhinaya Shree, Shani Salmon, Geetu Royal, RJ Surya, and Arohi were evicted from the house.

After bidding an emotional goodbye, Nagarjuna announced the prize money for the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 as ₹50 lakhs and wished the remaining players all the best for the upcoming tasks. According to today’s promo, it’s time for nominations again!

