Nestled away from the hustle-bustle of the city, ‘The Ayurbay’ is a wellness retreat centre at ‘The Bheemili Resort’, in Vizag, managed by Accor Hotels. Rooted in Kerala’s ancient Ayurvedic practices of wellness and therapies, the center claims to offer its visitors a unique experience with a pleasant view of the sea.

What’s in store?

With an environment that is curated to comfort, the facility offers a holistic approach in a therapeutic spa treatment with traditional Ayurvedic methods as well as aromatherapy for the beauty, fitness, and rejuvenation of men and women. The wellness centre houses a certified Ayurvedic Vaidya (doctor) and therapists from Kerala. The guests can book a one-on-one session with the in-house vaidya. After reviewing medical history, current lifestyle, and purpose of the visitor’s visit, a suitable treatment would be prescribed.

Spa and wellness services

The wellness centre at The Bheemili Resort provides specially crafted programmes to ensure a relaxing experience for the visitors. The traditional treatments in Ayurveda, including Abhyangana, Udavartana, Pichu, Kati Basti, and others are offered to relieve stress and treat arthritis, paralysis, obesity, and backache among other ailments. Aromatherapy is available as an alternative treatment. Additionally, the visitors can also avail wholesome packages of Rejuvenation, Anti-stress, and Panchakarma.

Other offerings

The facility also houses an open-air fitness centre, a 300-meter jogging track, and a dedicated space for meditation. Those who wish to stay in for the treatment will be offered accommodation along with a healthy diet. Denoting the calorie count of each dish, the menu has a decent variety of vegetarian dishes to pick from. The Resort in Vizag also sources most of the vegetables from its organic farm.

With all these services under one roof, ‘The Ayurbay’ claims to be quite the tranquil destination.

Where: The Bheemili Resort, Bheemili Beach Road

For bookings, contact +91 7799822880