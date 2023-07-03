The death toll in the fire accident at a pharma company at the Atchutapuram SEZ went up to three, with one of the four injured workers succumbing at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam on Saturday night. According to hospital sources, Apparao, one of the injured, died while undergoing treatment, while two others, Rameswar and Rajababu, are under medical supervision in the same hospital.

One more worker, Nookinaidu, is currently receiving treatment at KGH in the city. The condition of the injured workers is said to be still critical. Meanwhile, a postmortem was completed for the bodies of the workers Sattibabu and Tirupati at KGH on Sunday and they were shifted to their native places.

It may be recalled here that Sattibabu and Tirupati died on the spot when a reactor blast triggered a tragic fire accident at the pharma company at the Atchutapuram SEZ on Friday. Four injured workers were rushed to KGH and three of them later shifted to a private hospital in Visakhapatnam. The State government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of the deceased workers.

