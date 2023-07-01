The State Government, expressing shock over the death of two workers in a fire accident caused by a reactor explosion at a pharma company in Atchutapuram SEZ near Vizag, has announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to the deceased. State IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, who visited the KGH where the injured workers are receiving treatment, said details about the factors that led to the accident were being gathered.

“Once the exercise is over, action will be taken against those responsible,” he said. The dead were identified as Pyla Sattibabu of Jangalapalem and Uppada Tirupati of Vizianagaram District. The injured workers- Rameswar of Bhubaneswar, Rajababu of Anakapalli, S Apparao of Nakkapalli, and S Nookanaidu of Panchadara- are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

“The government is ready to provide quality treatment to the injured and, if necessary, they will be shifted to another hospital,” said the Minister. Amarnath said it was unfortunate that such incidents are taking place despite the conduct of safety audits from time to time.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan condoled the death of two workers. He urged the government to ensure better treatment for the injured workers. Blaming the government for the recurrence of such incidents in Atchutapuram SEZ, he demanded immediate steps for safety in industries.

