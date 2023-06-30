Two workers were killed due to a fatal accident at a pharma company in Atchutapuram special economic zone (SEZ) near Visakhapatnam in Anakapalli District on Friday, 30 June 2023. A reactor blast triggered massive fires, and clouds of smoke surrounded the area within no time.

According to reports, a fire broke out following the blast, and two workers died on the spot. It is learnt more workers were trapped inside as the fire spread to surrounding areas. Fire-brigade personnel in three vehicles rushed to the pharma company and attempted to extinguish the fire. Panicked workers ran helter-skelter as fire engulfed 80 per cent of the factory building.

People in the surrounding areas came out of their houses after hearing the blast sound. It is not yet known what caused the reactor blast. Meanwhile, Anakapalli Superintendent of Police Muralikrishna, who visited the spot, said that 35 workers were on duty when the blast occurred. While 28 workers came out, seven sustained burns.

A similar accident occurred at a pharma company in the Atchutapuram SEZ near Visakhapatnam in January this year in which a worker died, and three others sustained burns.

