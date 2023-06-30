The Vizag Police, through tactical investigation, traced the three intermediate students who went missing from the city on 24 June 2023. The three youths, identified as P Dileep (16), G Umesh Pavan (16), and U Bobby (16), are pursuing second-year intermediate at Sri Chaitanya College in Gajuwaka.

Upon failing in examinations, the three decided to run away from home and chalked out a plan of action. This came to light when the father of one of the intermediate students raised a missing complaint with the Vizag Police on 25 June.

During the initial investigation, the police found that the three went to Dileep’s residence in K Kotapadu on 24 June and reached the Visakhapatnam Railway Station. They boarded a train to Thiruvananthapuram and later reached Hyderabad. Upon spending away the cash, they had brought with them, one of the three students called his brother from an unknown person’s mobile at the Secunderabad Railway Station.

Alerted by this, the city police tracked the phone call, thereby learning their whereabouts. Further, the police analysed the CCTV footage from the station and brought the three under the custody of the railway police. The officials learnt that the students planned to set up a Pani Puri stall for a living after running away from their homes.

