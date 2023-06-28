Three intermediate students of a private college near Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam, went missing on 24 June 2023. According to the Gajuwaka Police Station officials, the three students- Dilip, Umesh, and Baby- went to the college on 24 June and did not return home. Worried over the missing of their children, the parents in a panic enquired the college staff, friends and relatives. As they failed to trace three, the parents approached the police who registered a missing case on Sunday.

The police during their investigation learnt that Dilip is a native of K Kotapadu and was staying with his uncle at Gajuwaka. He, along with his friends, went to K Kotapadu. As his parents were not at home, Dilip spent some time with his brother Rakesh and left the place. It is not known where the three went from there.

The Visakhapatnam Police intensified the search to trace the three missing intermediate students. According to the college administrative officer Ramakrishna, the trio did not attend the classes and their parents were informed about their absence. Meanwhile, Rakesh informed the police that the three were planning to go to Mumbai or Delhi to open a panipuri shop.

