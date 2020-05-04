Five new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. With the newly registered cases, the tally in the district soared to 34. Speaking to the media, Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand (IAS), shared that area-wise breakup of the new COVID-19 cases in Vizag. He informed that out of the five cases, four were reported in Dandu Bazaar and one case from Marripalem.

The area-wise breakup of all the 34 COVID-19 cases reported in Vizag is as follows – Allipuram 2, Revidi (Padmanabham) 4, ITI Junction 2, Muslim Thatichela Palem 2, Santi Nagar (NAD) 1, Railway New Colony 6, Dandu Bazaar 7, Maharanipeta, Rangireejuveedhi (Poorna Market) 1, Kunchamamba Colony (Gajuwaka) 1, Chengal Rao Peta 1, Madhavadhara 1, Chintalapalem (Kasimkota) 1, Komativeedhi (Narsipatnam) 3, Marripalem 1 and Gopalapatnam 1.

While 20 patients were discharged after testing negative for the virus, 13 individuals are currently receiving treatment.

Keeping in view of the sudden surge in the number of coronavirus cases, Visakhapatnam district authorities have increased surveillance across the district. A total of 15 areas in Visakhapatnam district have been demarcated as containment zones.

COVID-19 Update:

As per the Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department, Visakhapatnam reported six new cases in the past 24 hours. As on 4 May 2020, 35 cases were registered in Visakhapatnam whereas 1650 cases were reported across Andhra Pradesh. In the last 24 hours, 10,292 samples were tested, out of which 67 tested positive for the virus. While 1650 individuals are currently undergoing treatment, 524 patients recovered from COVID-19. 33 patients succumbed to the coronavirus in the state.