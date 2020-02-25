Araku Utsav 2020 to be held on 29 February, 1 March

The much-awaited Araku Utsav 2020 will be held on February 29 and 1 March. Addressing the media on Tuesday, Araku Valley MLA Chetti Palguna said that the two-day fest will be celebrated on a grand scale. Inviting guests from different states to experience the scenic beauty of Araku, he informed that the carnival will be showcasing the culture and traditions of the tribal people in the region.

Stating that the tribal youngsters possess immense potential, Araku MP Goddeti Madhavi said the two-day Utsav provides a platform for the local youth to showcase their talent. As per sources, the State Government will be organising the fest with funds to the tune of Rs 1 crore.

Earlier this month, Andhra Pradesh Minister of Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement, Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao, unveiled the Araku Utsav 2020 poster at Circuit House in Visakhapatnam. The Minister said that the festival will be held for two days, from 29 February 2020, to showcase the tribal culture to the world. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Araku region has become a major tourist attraction. Therefore, arrangements have been made to cater to a larger number of foreign tourists for these festivals. District Joint Collector, Sivashankar, has been appointed as the nodal officer for the festivities. The Minister also emphasised that the State Government is introducing several schemes to discover, and utilise the talent among the youth of the agency.