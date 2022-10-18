Every year, Araku, one of the most visited tourist destinations around Vizag, witnesses a massive inflow of tourists from across the state. Larger crowds hoard this hill station, especially during the year’s final quarter, to witness its enhanced beauty during the winter. Owing to this, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has commenced repairs to the Araku ghat road with a considerable budget of Rs 7.81 crores. The heavy rainfall that struck the agency areas in recent times has worsened the conditions of the roads, forming cracks and potholes on them.

The roadway has been a popular and preferred mode to reach Araku, compared to the railway, among tourists. With the added effect of the fog during the winter season, it is of utmost urgency to better the conditions of the ghat road leading to the various tourist destinations in and around Araku Valley. As per the plan, NHAI will be filling the potholes and removing outgrown plants on both sides of the road.

Additionally, BT layers will also be laid if needed, said the authorities. Starting from Chilakalagedda in Ananthagiri Mandal to Bhalluguda in Araku Mandal, a stretch of 20 km will be given a facelift with the allotted budget.

