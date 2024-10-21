The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department Corporation (APTDC) will organise a weekend pilgrimage tour in the erstwhile East Godavari district. According to a statement issued by State Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, the plan was mooted following suggestions made by several MLAs during the Assembly session.

It has been planned to launch the first trip on 26 October. An 18-seater bus will start at the Information and Reservation Office at the Saraswati ghat in Rajamahendravaram at 6 am. After covering temples in Korukonda, Annavaram, Pithapuram, Samarlakota, Draksharamam and Vadapalli, the bus will return to Rajamahendravaram at 7:30 pm.

A charge of Rs 1,000 for each person has been fixed, while it is Rs 800 for children aged 3-10 years. Based on the demand, a similar tour package will be planned on Sundays also, according to the Minister.

The temples to be covered in the package are Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam (Korukonda), Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple (Annavaram), Sri Kukkuteswara Swamy temple (Pithapuram), Sri Chanukya Kumararama temple in Samarlakota, Sri Bhimeswara Swamy temple (Draksharamam) and Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple (Vadapalli).

Advising the people to make better use of the APTDC pilgrimage tour, Durgesh has said the package is aimed at promoting temple tourism.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu