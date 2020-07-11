Andhra Pradesh recorded the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases, in single day, as 1813 more individuals tested positive for the virus. According to the COVID-19 update, provided by the Health Department, 1775 of these new COVID-19 cases are from the state .While 34 are individuals who returned to Andhra Pradesh from other states and 4 are foreign returnees who tested positive. The COVID-19 tally of other states, in the said period, include 22 cases from Telangana alone. The total number of COVID-19 cases in AP has now surged to 27,235 with all the 13 districts reporting new cases.

The state also witnessed 17 more deaths, due to COVID-19, in 24 hours. Four from Kurnool, three from Guntur and Vizianagaram respectively, two from Krishna and Nellore each, and one each from Visakhapatnam, Kadapa and Ananthapur, succumbed to the infection. The COVID-19 deaths in the state have now risen to 309. While Kurnool has accounted for 97 casualties, Krishna’s death toll stands at 77 as of now.

20,590 samples were tested across Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours. So far, AP has tested 11, 36, 225 samples for COVID-19. While 14,393 patients (including the 1168 individuals discharged today) have been discharged so far, 12,533 COVID-19 cases in AP have been marked active as on Saturday afternoon. Of the active patients, 10,338 are undergoing treatment at hospitals while 2,196 are at COVID Care Centres.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Visakhapatnam, reported 148 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, as the district continued to witness a spike in the numbers. The death toll in Visakhapatnam stood at 15 as of Friday. As per the official report received this evening, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Vizag district has reached 1955 with 960 active cases, 980 discharges and 15 deaths.