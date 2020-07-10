Visakhapatnam, on Friday, reported 148 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, as the district continued to witness a spike in the numbers. The figure marks the highest number of cases recorded in the district so far. As per COVID-19 Special Officer Dr PV Sudhakar, the death toll in Visakhapatnam stood at 15 as of Friday. As per the official report received this evening, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Vizag district reached 1955 with 960 active cases, 980 discharges and 15 deaths.

Garnikam, Gudiwada, Gundala, Jewel Paradise-Yandada, Komaravolu, Korurpolu, Lankelapalem, Mallunaidupalem-Sabbavaram, Pattabhi Reddy Gardens 2, Vemulavalasa, Sreenivasa Nagar, Sriram Nagar Colony, NGGOs Colony, Gokul Nagar, Durga Nagar, Old Adivivaram, TV Tower Road, Gosala Uproad-Simhachalam, Gandhi Nagar, NAD Layout, Kapu Veedhi, Old Gopalapatnam, Butchirajupalem, Nagendra Colony, Sai Nagar Kothapalem, and Kakani Nagar have been announced as the new containment clusters in view of the new coronavirus cases in Visakhapatnam. As of Friday evening, Visakhapatnam reported 115 very active clusters, 166 active clusters, 89 dormant clusters and 39 de-notified clusters.

GVMC personnel carrying out disinfection activities in containment clusters in Visakhapatnam:

Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in single day as 1608 more individuals tested positive for the virus. According the COVID-19 update provided by the Health Department, 1576 of these new COVID-19 cases are from the state while the remaining 32 are individuals who returned Andhra Pradesh from other states. The COVID-19 tally of other states in the said period include 22 cases from Telangana alone. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh has now surged to 25,422 with all the 13 district reporting new cases.

The state also witnessed 15 more deaths due to COVID-19 in 24 hours. Two each from Anantapur, Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna, and Kurnool, and and one each from Nellore, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, West Godavari, and Visakhapatnam, succumbed to the infection. The COVID-19 deaths in the state have now risen to 292. Wile Kurnool has accounted for 93 casualties, Krishna’s death toll stands at 75 as of now. Anantapur, Chittoor, Guntur, and Visakhapatnam have also registered casualties in double figures.