The Visakhapatnam Police on Friday arrested two people identified as Pallapu Prasad and Prathap Reddy in connection with realtors Suresh Kidnap case in the city. The accused are 35 years old and 55 years old respectively as per official police reports. Five others in connection to the kidnapping case were found absconding. Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the two accused were repeat offenders in rice pulling, cheating, fake currency cases in the past. The same reasons led to the kidnapping of realtor Suresh as well, said the official statement.
The incident occurred at DRM Office Road on 5 July 2020 at 1 PM as per official records. The accused chose realtor Suresh as their target, as he had a history of being involved in such incidents in the past. As per the criminals’ plan, Prasad (A-1) reached Vizag on 25 June 2020 along with his wife. Both the accused met in Vizag on 29 June 2020 to plan the Kidnap. After planning with other aides in Hyderabad and conducting a recee, the plan was executed on 5 June 2020. Both the realtor and his advocate were picked up by the gang from Railway Station
Flyover and held hostage at a villa in Parawada.
Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner RK Meena speaking about the kidnap case said the gang that abducted realtor Suresh and demanded Rs 5 crores from him. Further, they threatened him with guns and knives while held hostage. When complainant Suresh informed the kidnappers that he had gold but not cash, his wife was asked to bring the gold. However, a fight ensued between the abductee and his wife at the location during which their son called ‘100’ to ask for police support. The kidnappers fled from site as Vizag Police reached the spot. The two accused in custody already have cases lodged against them in similar illegal activities in the past.