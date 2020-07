The incident occurred at DRM Office Road on 5 July 2020 at 1 PM as per official records. The accused chose realtor Suresh as their target, as he had a history of being involved in such incidents in the past. As per the criminals’ plan, Prasad (A-1) reached Vizag on 25 June 2020 along with his wife. Both the accused met in Vizag on 29 June 2020 to plan the Kidnap. After planning with other aides in Hyderabad and conducting a recee, the plan was executed on 5 June 2020. Both the realtor and his advocate were picked up by the gang from Railway Station Flyover and held hostage at a villa in Parawada.