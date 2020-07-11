Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner RK Meena speaking about the kidnap case said the gang that abducted realtor Suresh and demanded Rs 5 crores from him. Further, they threatened him with guns and knives while held hostage. When complainant Suresh informed the kidnappers that he had gold but not cash, his wife was asked to bring the gold. However, a fight ensued between the abductee and his wife at the location during which their son called ‘100’ to ask for police support. The kidnappers fled from site as Vizag Police reached the spot. The two accused in custody already have cases lodged against them in similar illegal activities in the past.