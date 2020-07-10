Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in single day as 1608 more individuals tested positive for the virus. According the COVID-19 update provided by the Health Department, 1576 of these new COVID-19 cases are from the state while the remaining 32 are individuals who returned Andhra Pradesh from other states. The COVID-19 tally of other states in the said period include 22 cases from Telangana alone. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh has now surged to 25,422 with all the 13 district reporting new cases.

The state also witnessed 15 more deaths due to COVID-19 in 24 hours. Two each from Anantapur, Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna, and Kurnool, and and one each from Nellore, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, West Godavari, and Visakhapatnam, succumbed to the infection. The COVID-19 deaths in the state have now risen to 292. Wile Kurnool has accounted for 93 casualties, Krishna’s death toll stands at 75 as of now. Anantapur, Chittoor, Guntur, and Visakhapatnam have also registered casualties in double figures.

Between Thursday and Friday (9AM-9AM), 21,020 samples were tested across Andhra Pradesh. So far, the state has tested 11,15,635 samples for coronavirus. While 13,194 patients (including the 981 individuals discharged today) have been discharged so far, 11,936 COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh have been marked active as of Thursday afternoon. Of the active patients, 9,635 are undergoing treatment at hospitals while 2,301 are at COVID Care Centres.

On Friday, India too recorded biggest single day spike with 26,506 new COVID-19 cases/ The nationwide tally surged to 7,93,802, moving closer to the 8 lakh mark. While 4,95,513 individuals have recovered so far, 2,76,685 cases have been marked active as of 10 July 2020 (8 AM). The death stood crossed rose to 21.604.