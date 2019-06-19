State government grants a weekly off to AP police

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has declared a weekly off system for the State Police Department This will be in effect from 19 June 2019. This is a long time relief, which was looked forward to by the police officers of Andhra Pradesh. Initially, AP police department had annual leaves which included sick leaves, casual leaves and earned leaves. But this is not the case anymore.

From constables to inspectors, nearly 67,804 personnel in Andhra Pradesh will be benefited from this week-off system. AP police officers expressed their happiness towards this new system as this would help them to look after their well-being, physically as well as mentally and they will be able to better generate output from it.

The decision, to introduce this new system, was taken by the new State Government. A committee was called for which included Ravi Shankar, Director General of Police (Law and order) and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

To make this system operate successfully, the committee has put forward 19 operational models. From these, the officers can opt for any one of the implementation model, which suits them the best. This division, for various police wings, was done based on the availability of strength and work pressure of respective wings.