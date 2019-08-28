AP Grama Sachivalayam Hall Tickets 2019: Where and how to download

The hall tickets / admit cards for the much-awaited Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019 have been released by the authorities. The hall tickets for category-I (All posts) and category III (Digital Assistant) of AP Grama Sachivalayam examinations were released on the official website gramasachivalyam.ap.gov.in.

After visiting the website, the candidates appearing for category-I (All posts) and category III (Digital Assistant) posts of AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019, must log in to the portal using their details. The exam will be held from September 1, 2019, to September 8, 2019, with the preliminary answer key likely to be released on the same day.



Steps to download AP Grama Sachivalayam Hall Tickets for the above-mentioned categories:

Visit gramasachivalyam.ap.gov.in On the homepage, select ‘Download Examination Hall Ticket’. Log into the hall ticket download portal by entering your birthdate and One Time Registration ID/ Application ID/ Aadhar Number. After entering the correct details, your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Download the AP Grama Sachivalayam Hall Ticket and take its print out, which is to be carried to the examination centre.

Category wise applications submitted:

Category I : 12,54,071

Category II (A) : 1,33,822

Category II (B) : 1,55,173

Category III : 6,26,748

Total : 21,69,814

Meanwhile, the authorities in Visakhapatnam have been taking measures to conduct the AP Grama Sachivalayam examinations in a hassle-free manner. From bringing in buses to facilitate the conveyance of the candidates to chalking out plans to ensure traffic-free routes, the officials are busy ticking several boxes before the examinations get underway.