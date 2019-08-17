About 10,872 vacancies in 739 Village Secretariats and 604 Ward Secretariats have been reported within the Visakhapatnam District. These are yet to be filled through the AP Grama Sachivalayam examinations. The examinations, for 13 different departments, are slated to be held on certain days between 1 September 2019 to 8 September 2019. As the exams are being conducted only on six days, the number of examination centres, across the district, has been decreased from 536 to 432.

During a video conference, held on Friday, the Principal Secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (IAS) instructed the district officials to make necessary arrangements for the upcoming AP Grama Sachivalayam Examinations. Speaking further, Mr Dwivedi suggested that the allotted examination centres should be well equipped with benches, drinking water, electricity and other basic amenities. Later on, the Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand updated the Principal Secretary on the ongoing arrangements for the examinations.

Reportedly, 1,59,596 candidates are likely to attend the first day of the examination. Likewise, 25,976 candidates on 3 September, 4,124 candidates on 4 September, 2,001 candidates on 6 September, 21,689 on 7 September, 22,229 candidates on 8 September are expected to attend the examinations. To ensure hassle-free examinations, 4,500 invigilators, 2,000 supervisors, 450 chief superintendents, 450 departmental officers 74 route officers and 35 zonal officers were appointed by the district officials. Furthermore, five master trainees, from Visakhapatnam, will receive training in Vijayawada from 22 August who in turn will guide the 4,500 invigilators upon their return.

Revenue divisions based list of exam centres are as follows:

Anakapalli – 103

Narsipatnam – 59

Paderu – 46

Visakhapatnam – 74

Under Greater Visakha Municipal Corporation (GVMC) – 254