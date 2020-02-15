AP CM YS Jagan meets Amit Shah, seeks Centre’s support to the State

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday. The Chief Minister requested Shah’s help and permission regarding different issues pertaining to the state:

The AP CM requested the senior BJP leader’s assistance to get the Parliament’s approval to the stringent law passed by the AP Assembly on women’s safety. YS Jagan explained the features of the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (commonly known as the Disha Act) to Amit Shah during the meeting that lasted over thirty minutes. The Disha Act deems that the court verdict is delivered within 21 days in rape cases for cases concerning the assault against women and children. It also seeks an extended jail term for offenders.

Next on the agenda was permission for the three capitals in AP to be set up at Amaravati, Visakhapatnam, and Kurnool. The CM elaborated that this would encourage equal development in the state. He further sought support for police modernisation projects and for in setting up a State operation command, AP police academy, control centre and centralized data centre. Abolishing the Legislative Council in Andhra Pradesh, releasing funds for various development projects, granting Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, were among the other points that were discussed during the meeting.

YSRCP MPs Vijayasai Reddy and Mithun Reddy, and other top officials of the Andhra Pradesh were also present at the meeting between YS Jagan and Amit Shah.

Earlier this week, CM Jagan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting lasted over 100 minutes during which Jagan discussed various state-related issues with PM Modi. As per reports, the CM is scheduled to meet a few other Union Ministers in the coming days.