Choreographer Jani Master, who was arrested in the POCSO case by the Narsingi police in the limits of Cyberabad on 19 September, was granted bail by the High Court on 24 October 2024.

The choreographer was arrested following a complaint lodged by a dancer who earlier worked with him. In the complaint, she alleged sexual assault by Jani Master several times ever since she was a minor.

“The master sexually assaulted me when I and two others went to Mumbai with him for a movie shooting. He threatened me of facing dire consequences if I revealed it to anyone. Taking advantage of it, he repeated it whenever we went to other cities for shooting,” she alleged in the complaint.

Jani Master was absconding after the case was filed and the police formed special teams for searching him. After a couple of days of search, the police arrested him in Goa and produced him in court.

Jani Master, who is in the Chanchalguda jail, having been granted bail, may come out on 25 October after completion of the formalities.

Though the choreographer was given interim bail recently for receiving the national award, it was later nullified as the National Film Awards Cell revoked the award.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu