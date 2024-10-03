Choreographer Jani Master, who was arrested on a sexual assault charge on 19 September, was granted interim bail by the Ranga Reddy district court from 6 to 10 October. According to reporters, the interim bail was granted following a request by the choreographer to go to Delhi to receive the best choreographer award. Jani Master was selected for the national award for his choreography of the song ‘megham karigena’ in Thiru movie.

Jani Master was booked under various Sections following a complaint made by a dancer. The dancer in her complaint had alleged that he had sexually assaulted her when she was working in his team. The dancer also alleged that he beat her up.

After a couple of days of search, the Narsingi police in Cyberabad arrested Jani Master in Goa. When produced in the court, Jani Master was remanded to judicial custody.

The police took him into their custody for four days from 25 to 28 September and grilled him. It is learnt that the choreographer denied the charges against him, during interrogation and alleged that it was she who harassed him.

When the bail please came up for hearing on 3 October, the Ranga Reddy district court, after hearing arguments of both sides, granted interim bail for Jani Master to receive a national award.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu