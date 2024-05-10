On Thursday, 9 May 2024, Mukesh Kumar Meena, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Andhra Pradesh (AP), reviewed the preparations for the upcoming simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, which are scheduled to take place in the state on 13 May, just 72 hours away.

Meena urged officials from various departments to ensure that the elections are conducted in a manner that is “peaceful, fair, and exemplary”. He emphasized in a press statement that “The final moment has arrived. The next three days are crucial and all districts’ election machinery must be vigilant to prevent any untoward incident or voter influencing tactics.”

He instructed officials to make certain that every voter in the state can cast their vote without any obstacles, even those coming from neighbouring states. He also asked the district collectors and superintendents of police to ensure that government employees fulfil their assigned duties.

Meena ordered them to keep a close watch on sensitive polling stations from the command control centres and to establish a robust communication network in the shadow area. He also asked officials to organize transportation for residents of remote tribal districts.

The CEO mentioned that helicopters have been arranged to transport voters from certain areas to the polling booths. He insisted that all voters should receive their voter slips in a timely manner and that the movement of vehicles carrying Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) should be tracked via GPS.

He announced that the period of ‘Dry days’ would commence at 6 pm on 11 May. The simultaneous elections for the 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly constituencies in AP are set to take place on 13 May, with the results being announced on 4 June.

