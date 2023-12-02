Recently after Visakhapatnam Police arrested a man on the grounds of online abuse, the CP arrested another man in a shocking bust. The accused, identified as Gedala Vijay Babu (32), belongs to MVP colony in Visakhapatnam. According to reports, the man was targeting females who are in their mid twenties, on Instagram. He was morphing their photos and later blackmailing them for money.

It is known that the man took advantage of his friendship with a female. He was manipulating her and has been taking videos and photos of her secretly. Reportedly, he was using those clips to threaten her into getting what he wants. He blackmailed to post the pictures on various social media platforms like Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram, thereby embarrassing her.

Unable to handle the threats and online abuse of the man, the lady has raised a complaint with the Visakhapatnam cyber crime Police Officials. Cyber Crime Inspector has registered the case, and obtained the videos with the cooperation of the lady. Upon gathering the required evidence, Police Officials arrested the accused in the online abuse case. Cyber crime officials appealed to the citizens, especially women to not befriend strangers on social media. They also advised to keep all their profiles private and secure.

