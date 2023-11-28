The Visakhapatnam Cybercrime Police, in a tactical bust, arrested a 22-year-old man for online abuse of an unmarried on Instagram and morphing their images using artificial intelligence (AI). According to a press release by the cybercrime department, the accused, Kalaga Divakar (22), had sent an Instagram request to an unmarried woman (identity not revealed) 20 days ago. Upon facing harassment and blackmailing from the accused, the victim reached out to the police for help.

According to the complainant, the accused had sent her an Instagram request, which she accepted. Later, he saved the images on her feed to morph them inappropriately using AI. The accused sold the morphed images to several Telegram channels for an undisclosed amount. Further, Divakar sent those images to the victim, blackmailing her.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Visakhapatnam Cybercrime Police initiated an operation to trace the accused in the Instagram abuse of the woman. They tactically traced the criminal using technology and found him to be a resident of Pendurthi. The accused is pursuing a B.Sc. Agriculture degree and has been reporting to such criminal activities for a while.

The cybercrime department appealed to the citizens not to befriend strangers on social media platforms to avoid compromising their privacy and cyber security.

