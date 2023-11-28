The Visakhapatnam City Police arrested a 26-year-old man accused of online abuse of a 13-year-old school girl pretending to be her schoolmate. As per the police reports, the two met eight months ago on Instagram and developed a friendship after several conversations. The online abuse started when the man sent the girl an inappropriate video, asking her to do the same. In response, she obliged and shared the video with him.

Two days later, the girl learnt that the man pretending to be her schoolmate was a stranger. Later, she questioned the man about his identity, and in response, he blackmailed the girl. Reportedly, the man demanded one lakh rupees from her, threatening to publicise the videos she sent him. Shaken by the threats, the girl resorted to giving him Rs 45,000 in instalments, requesting him to delete the videos.

Further, the man demanded her to meet his friend for the video to be deleted. On 22 November 2023, the girl, acting on the accused person’s orders, did not attend school. Noticing her absence, the school authorities complained to the girl’s mother, who later questioned the victim. The girl narrated the series of events to her mother and stated that the man has asked her to pay three lakhs for the video to not go viral.

Upon gaining knowledge of the online abuse, the mother of the school girl raised a complaint with the Visakhapatnam City Police. The officials of the Duvvada PS swung into action and arrested the blackmailer. The police filed a case against him and initiated a further investigation.

