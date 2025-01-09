Another cell phone was found in Visakhapatnam Central Prison. With this, the number of cell phones found so far has reached four. On 31 December 2024, two phones were found, and an investigation was carried out, Recently, one more phone was found.

According to the sources, on 7 January 2025, while the jail staff was conducting their daily checks, they found a phone in a canal behind the kitchen.

As mentioned above, On 31 December 2024, prison officials discovered a tightly wrapped package buried under flower pots. Initially, the officials initially suspected it to be marijuana. However, the package had two cell phones, a battery and a power bank.

Although SIM cards weren’t found with the phones, the officials believe that they are hidden somewhere in the station. If discovered, the call logs could provide crucial information about the communication between prisoners and their external contacts.

Adding to this, a few days earlier, a pharmacist was caught attempting to smuggle 90 grams of ganja through a lunch box into Visakhapatnam Central prison.

To curb these issues, on 5 January, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha made a visit to the Central Prison. During her inspection, she was shocked to find a ganja plant in the Narmada block. The Minister mentioned that there had been allegations about the supply of ganja in the Central Prison and asked the officials to provide a detailed investigation report.

After inspecting all the blocks, the minister assured that strict action would be taken against those involved in cell phone and ganja smuggling in Visakhapatnam Central Prison. CCTV cameras will be installed soon to further investigate these issues.

