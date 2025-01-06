On her visit on Sunday, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha was shocked to find a ganja plant in the Central Prison of Visakhapatnam. The plant was found in Narmada Block.

The Minister mentioned that there have been allegations about the supply of ganja in the Central Prison and asked for a detailed investigation report against the probe. She said that the NDA government is determined to improve the prison’s infrastructure and ensure its protection.

As she inquired about the ganja plants in Central Prison, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Prison Department Ravi Kiran explained that when some of the prisoners consumed Marijuana, seeds fell and plants sprouted.

The minister inspected all the blocks and surroundings of the prison and warned the officials that strict action would be taken against those who didn’t perform their duties effectively.

Talking about recently found mobile phones in jail, the Minister said that action would be taken based on the mobile call date and an investigation would be launched in ten to fifteen days.

The Minister has promised a prompt increase in prison staff and assured that CCTV cameras will be installed within the next 10 days. Meanwhile, some inmates from Visakhapatnam Central Prison will be relocated to Rajamahendravaram Jail.

Previously in an incident that occurred in the Central Prison of Visakhapatnam, on 19 November 2024, a prison pharmacist was arrested while attempting to smuggle 90 grams of ganja carefully packed in a lunchbox.

