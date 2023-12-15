As December unfolds, Visakhapatnam becomes a canvas of unique weather patterns and exciting outdoor activities. Andhra Pradesh is set to experience chilly mornings, and cool breezes just shortly after Cyclone Michaung. The weather forecast predicts low temperatures and thunderstorms in different parts of the state.



The weather forecast for the next three days indicates powder-like conditions in Northern Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, while Southern Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema, might witness one or two showers or thunderstorms. The latest weather updates predict cold waves throughout the day, complemented by a gentle touch of sunlight. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Indian Ocean will have impressive waves reaching heights of 1.5 kilometres.

In the scenic locales of Araku and Paderu, temperatures have dropped to 12 degrees, adding a layer of challenge for those visiting famous spots like Borra Caves and Vanjangi. Locals in these areas wisely opted to stay indoors during chilly mornings, patiently waiting for the fog to clear and roads to become safer.

As you explore and enjoy the wonders of Visakhapatnam this December, remember to bundle up in warm winter clothing to stay comfortable in the cold. Take precautions to avoid catching a cold, especially during these cool mornings. Keep an eye out on the weather forecast of Andhra Pradesh before you plan your travels within the state during the holiday season.

