G. Sai Prasad, IAS, Special Chief Secretary (land and disaster management), Government of Andhra Pradesh, has sought liberal aid from the Centre as the recent Cyclone Michaung caused extensive damage in as many as 19 districts. He was speaking at a meeting the Central team had, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, with the Disaster Management officials, as well as of other departments.The Central team was in Visakhapatnam as part of their tour to assess the loss caused by Cyclone Michaung. Rajendra Ratnoo, IAS, Executive Director, National Institute of Disaster Management, who leads the team, said they would tour the badly affected four districts. Promising all possible aid, the official said the team would submit its report at the earliest possible.

Dr. B.R.Ambedkar, IAS, Director – Disaster Management &. Managing Director, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), explained to the five-member Central team about the extent of damage in Andhra Pradesh due to the cyclone Michaung. Stating that an interim report on the damage at ground level was submitted, Dr. Ambedkar said a sum of Rs. 3,711 crore central aid was sought in the report for restoration works in the cyclone-hit districts. According to him, the following is the break-up of the losses department wise: Roads & Buidlings (Rs. 2,641 crore), Agriculture (Rs. 703 crore), Municipal Administration (Rs. 100 crore), and Horticulture (Rs. 86.97 crore). Hailing the volunteer system for its help to the victims, he said District Collectors were given funds without any delay and it helped speedy execution of restoration works. Also, the District Collectors received guidance from time to time from the State Control Room, the official added. Officials of Electricity, Irrigation, R&B, RWS, Fisheries, Disaster Management, and other departments also were present at the meeting. In conclusion, the Central team’s visit to Visakhapatnam aims to assess the extensive damage caused by Cyclone Michaung and provide aid for restoration, highlighting the urgency of support to address the aftermath of the cyclone.

