Andhra Pradesh recorded 4 more deaths due to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours as the death toll in the state rose to 68. While two two of the latest COVID-19 deaths in Andhra Pradesh have been reported from Chittoor district, a patient each from Kurnool and Krishna districts succumbed to the disease. As per the bulletin released by the Health Department on Wednesday morning, 79 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the said period to take that state tally to 3279. 35 patients were discharged after recovering. Overall, 2244 individuals have been discharged while 967 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the state.

The total number of foreign returnees who have tested positive and active for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh is 118. Also, 573 people, from other states, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh while only 362 are active cases as on Wednesday morning.

In Visakhapatnam, five new coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday evening, taking district tally to 118. Of the five newly registered cases, two cases were reported from Kurmannapalem, one from Chinna Waltair, the third and the fourth COVID-19 cases were reported from Keys Hotel Quarantine Centre and Chaitanya Hostel Quarantine Centre (Marikavalasa) respectively.

In India, the total number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed the 2 lakh mark. While over one lakh patients have recovered from the infection, 5815 patients have succumbed to it so far. The country reported a record single day jump with as many as 8909 patients testing positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. With the constant spike in the cases, India has also become the seventh worst hit country by COVID-19 worldwide.